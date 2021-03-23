4 COVID-19 cases remain active in Akwesasne, 10 residents in quarantine

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 4 remain active under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center also reported that 10 residents remain in quarantine.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

8,592 total tests

273 positive results

4 active cases

10 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalizations

3 COVID-19 related deaths

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

COVID-19 testing for residents and non-member employees will be held on on Tuesday, March 23rd at the former-IGA Building beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., or while test supplies last.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700.

Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.