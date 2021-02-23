4 COVID-19 fatalities confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, four county residents lost their lives due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This increase COVID-19 fatalities has brought the death toll rate in the County to 80.

Additionally, 50 residents also tested positive for the virus.

Of the total number of positive cases:

5,431 have been released from isolation

428 are currently active

21 are currently hospitalized

80 residents have died from the virus

As of February 22 there have been 209,233 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132