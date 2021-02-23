4 COVID-19 fatalities confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, four county residents lost their lives due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
This increase COVID-19 fatalities has brought the death toll rate in the County to 80.
Additionally, 50 residents also tested positive for the virus.
Of the total number of positive cases:
- 5,431 have been released from isolation
- 428 are currently active
- 21 are currently hospitalized
- 80 residents have died from the virus
As of February 22 there have been 209,233 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132