4-H Camp Wabasso preparing for 2020 camp season

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) – 4-H Camp Wabasso, a residential summer camp for kids ages 6 to 16 years old, is preparing for the 2020 camp season in Redwood, NY.
The camp is accepting registration for the upcoming season. New programs are being added this year, including Adventure Basics, Archery: Beyond the Basics, Culinary Creations, Fishing, Geocaching, Nature Art, and Wildlife Explorations.
Scholarship applications for 4-H Camp Wabasso are due on April 10, 2020 and early bird registration is May 1, 2020. The camp is hosting an Open House on June 6 from 10am-1pm.
More information is available on the 4-H Camp Wabasso website.
