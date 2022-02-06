LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cornell Cooperative Extension, Lewis County 4-H Youth Development is sponsoring a tractor certification course.

According to federal law, any youth 16 years old or younger who operates a tractor off property owned or leased by their parents is required to complete the certification program. Additionally, New York State Law requires a tractor safety certificate for youth to drive a tractor on roadways.

According to the organization’s website, the course will be offered for youth between the ages of 14 and 15-years-old. If a youth of this age plans to work on a farm they are reminded that they need to hold certification in Tractor Operation.

The class will take place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesdays from April 5th until April 27 and from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 7. Those interested in taking the course are required to register before March 11. There will be a $25 fee to cover the cost of a textbook.

More information can be found on the Cornell Cooperative Extention, Lewis County 4-H Youth Development website.