4 Indian River Central School District students test positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated on January 21 that four new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the District. According to Dobmeier, two students from Antwerp Primary School and two students from the Intermediate School tested positive for the coronvirus.

Last Thursday, Superintendent Dobmeier also confirmed and immediate shift to remote instruction for all students. This switch is set to take effect on Tuesday, January 19 and continue through Friday, January 29, 2021.

As of January 21, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/ teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary729
Calcium Primary4812
Evans Mills Primary426
Philadelphia Primary022
Theresa Primary022
Indian River Intermediate10515
Indian River Middle8816
Indian River High19524
Districtwiden/a44
Total89

