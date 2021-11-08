4 Jefferson County residents die from COVID-19 over weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WWTI) — Four Jefferson County residents died from the coronavirus over the weekend bringing the total deaths in the county to 117.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County officials. Additionally, 201 residents tested positive for the virus over the weekend. The new cases caused the positivity rate to rise to 7.3%.

There are now 588 residents in mandatory COVID-19 isolation and 1,006 in mandatory quarantine. Out of the total cases, there at 16 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission. Public Health recently reported high levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the City of Watertown and the Village of Carthage and West Carthage wastewaters. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is now 5.3%.

Due to the high community transmission, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.