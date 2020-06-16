4 known overdoses within 24 hours in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been four overdoses from drug use within the last 24 hours in Jefferson County, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

Public Health is reminding the public that no drug is safe and any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and more.

There have been 21 known overdoses from drug use in Jefferson County in the month of June. Fentanyl is the suspected primary drug, but other drugs and combinations of drugs are causing overdoses.

Three of the 21 overdoses in June ended in fatalities. Individuals that have survived required multiple doses of Naloxone.

According to data submitted by first responders utilizing the ODMAP software system, overdose activity has steadily risen since March when there were 22 suspected overdoses reported, followed by 27 suspected overdoses reported in April, and 32 suspected overdoses reported in May. Year to date total suspected overdoses are 136.

There have been 13 confirmed overdose deaths for 2020 in Jefferson County. Eleven of the confirmed deaths are due to opioids, 10 of which are attributed specifically to fentanyl. An additional four overdose fatalities are pending toxicology report confirmation, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health.

The following community resources are available to help people who have substance use disorders:

Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: 315-836-3460

Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: 315-788-1530

ACR Health: 315-785-8222

Samaritan Addiction Services: 315-779-5060

Samaritan Medical Center – Social Worker on Call: 315-785-4516

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: 315-785-8703 during business hours and 315-785-8708 during nights and weekends.

Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: 315-782-2327 or 315-777-9681

Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736

To receive Naloxone training and free kits, contact Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.

New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest due to drug possession if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.