JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 deaths toll has again increased in Jefferson County.

In a daily COVID-19 report, Jefferson County officials confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths on December 8. There have now been 136 virus-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, 30 of which have occurred in the past month.

Additionally, officials reported 84 new COVID-19 cases. Although mandatory isolations dropped, 822 COVID-19 cases remained active, with 28 of these hospitalized. There were an additional 1,515 in mandatory quarantine.

On the same day as this report, Jefferson County officials declared a State of Emergency. This was announced at a community briefing discussing public health and health care.

According to Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray, the State of Emergency was declared based on the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the region and to avoid overwhelming the health care systems. Officials issued a mask requirement for residents in all public spaces.

The County will remain in a State of Emergency until January 8, 2021. Leaders will meet prior to this expiration date to determine if an extension is needed.

Jefferson County also remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus. As of December 8, the County’s seven-day positivity rate was 9.7%.

Aside from wearing face masks in public spaces, officials and public health leaders are urging residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, use proper hygiene, social distance, avoid large gatherings and remain home when sick.