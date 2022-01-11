LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at a nursing home in Lowville.

On January 10, the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility reported that four additional residents tested positive for the coronavirus. These cases were identified during exposure testing for first and third-floor residents. Two of the new cases were on the first floor and two were on the third.

According to the Facility, since January 2, fourteen residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of January 10, eleven were currently in the facility in isolation.

Residents on both the first and third floors continue to be on transmission-based precautions. This means that all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a gown, gloves, shield and facility-issued face mask if on these floors.

No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among residents on the second or fourth floors. However, the facility is planning to test both floors on January 11 as a precautionary measure.

Although the facility remains open for in-person visitation, the Lewis County Health System is encouraging friends and family to postpone visits due to the outbreak status. Those who visit residents on the first and third floors are warned of a higher risk of COVID exposure.

Additionally, Governor Kathy Hochul recommended on Friday, January 7, that all nursing home visitors have a negative COVID-19 test prior to visiting.

These new recommendations will be addressed by Lewis County Public Health on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.