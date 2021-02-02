4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Akwesasne, COVID-19 test clinic cancelled due to winter weather

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is currently responding to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported four new COVID-19 cases, resulting in 10 active cases under the tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

7,167 total tests

153 positive results

146 individuals recovered

10 active cases

64 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Additionally, the COVID-19 community drive-thru test collection clinic is scheduled for February 2 has been cancelled due to expected winter weather conditions.

SRMT EOC confirmed that more drive-thru clinics will be held each Tuesday in February at the former-IGA Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Akwesasne residents and employees may also schedule a test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at (518) 521-3322 or their facility in Massena at (315) 705-0700.