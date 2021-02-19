4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday night.

According to the Emergency Operations Center there are currently 18 active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction and one resident has been hospitalized.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

7,787 total tests

185 positive results

166 individuals recovered

18 active cases

26 isolated or quarantined

1hospitalization

3 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services also announced that the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, February 25. The clinic will be conducted on an appointment- only basis. Eligible individuals can call 518-333-0230 to schedule an appointment.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.