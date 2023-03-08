WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — The Alumni Advisory Council at Jefferson Community College has welcomed four alumni as new members.

The council provides program and development support to the JCC Foundation and works to establish connections between JCC graduates and the campus community.

Heather Gill, Plessis, JCC Class of 2017

Gill is the founder, owner and operator of SnapShots Photo Booth and Signtech. She has served in positions as director and ambassador for North Country chambers of commerce, demonstrating her expertise in driving organizational growth and representing the business community.

Laura D. McKenna, Watertown, JCC Class of 2021

McKenna engaged in JCC’s STAR program and Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program, demonstrating academic excellence. She was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for two-year colleges. McKenna also took lead on a donation campaign to collect essentials for North Country children in foster care.

Emily E. Green, Evans Mills, JCC Class of 2012

Green is co-owner and manager of The Scrub Hub in Watertown, established in 2013. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business from SUNY Cortland following her graduation from JCC. Green graduated from SUNY Cortland with Cum Laude distinction. She is also a recipient of the 20 Under 40 Award from Northern New York Business magazine.

Bryan R. Olson, Redwood, JCC Class of 2011

Olson earned a bachelor of business administration degree from Niagara University following his graduation from JCC. He graduated from Niagara University with Magna Cum Laude distinction. Olson joined Bowers & Company CPAs as a senior accountant in 2013 before being promoted to the position of audit supervisor in 2018. In 2020, he joined the Thousand Island Bridge Authority as the manager of finance. Olson also volunteers with the Redwood Fire Department and Clayton Opera House.

Anyone interested in volunteering for a seat on the JCC Alumni Advisory Council can contact the Alumni Association office at 315-786-2326.