NEW YORK (WWTI) – Lewis, Clinton, Franklin and Onondaga County have been designated as primary natural disaster areas by the United States Department of Agriculture due to damage caused by a tornado and excessive rain in July, along with 10 additional areas as contiguous disaster counties.

New York obtained this declaration, for the first time, under the federal Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities program, which was signed into law this past June.

A disaster declaration is based on the reporting of crop loss to the Federal Farm Service Agency. Farmers will have eight months to apply for emergency loans at their local FSA office.

Farmers in the following counties who were impacted by the severe weather event may be considered forFSA emergency loans, provided eligibility requirements are met.

Primary Counties Clinton

Franklin

Lewis

Onondaga Contiguous Counties Cayuga

Cortland

Essex

Hamilton

Herkimer

Jefferson

Madison

Oneida

Oswego

St. Lawrence

New York State continues to advance its nation-leading climate agenda and As part of that, several programs are focused on assisting New York farms address the impacts of climate change.

The Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program;

The Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program; and

The Agricultural Environmental Management Framework.

These programs continue to provide solutions in combating climate change and protecting NY farmers who face hardships following the increase of severe weather events in NY.