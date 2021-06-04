4 St. Lawrence County residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heading into the weekend, St. Lawrence County Public Health released a COVID-19 report on Friday afternoon.

In the daily report, Public Health confirmed that four residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, two new cases were confirmed on June 4, bringing the total number of cases to-date to 7,497.

Of the total number of positive cases, 21 remain active and 7,379 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have died from the the virus.

The country has performed 330,003 COVID-19 tests as of June 2, 2021. Testing is being done through St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on an appointment-only basis.

Please call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health is administering COVID-19 vaccines at different sites in the region. Appointments and locations can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.