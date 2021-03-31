4 St. Lawrence County residents remained hospitalized due to COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on Tuesday that four residents remain hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Additionally, Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases. These new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 6,617.

Out of the positive cases four remain hospitalized, 95 active and 6,428 cases have been released from isolation.

As of March 29, 94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

Additionally 263,805 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.: