LISBON/ CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Arrests have been made in connection to stolen vehicles in St. Lawrence County.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 2 deputies were investigating a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Fulton Road on the Town of Lisbon when they were called to an incident in Canton.

A report claimed that the same individuals involved in the Lisbon vehicle theft were also suspects in the incident in Canton.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as 18-year-old Richard A. Domine of Lisbon and 18-year-old Jacob D. Ballan of Canton.

Deputies quickly located both Domine and Ballan in Canton and took them into custody with the assistance of New York State Troopers.

Upon further investigation, deputies recovered the initial stolen vehicle as well as three additional stolen vehicles.

Domine and Ballan were charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Both were issued appearance tickets and are set to appear in Libson Town Court and Canton Town Court on later dates.

This investigation remains ongoing.