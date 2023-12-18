NEW YORK (WWTI) – The United States Department of Education has awarded four SUNY campuses over $9 million in Federal funding to support student success toward a college degree.

“Access to quality, affordable public higher education has the ability to transform lives and set our young New Yorkers on a path to success,” Governor Kathy Hochul

Through the SUNY Transformation Fund, campuses are expanding wraparound services such as advising, transportation, childcare and financial assistance. The grants awarded will build on this work.

SUNY Oswego will use almost $1.9 million for the campus’s “Student Success Equity Project” which will develop and implement evidence-based strategies to build an inclusive community, improve academic achievement and increase financial accessibility for all students and particularly for first year and underserved students.

SUNY Erie Community College utilizes $2.2 million in grant funding to improve their “Ability to Start Here and Go Anywhere” program that promotes student empowerment, diversity and belonging and career success.

Fulton-Montgomery Community College will use nearly $2.2 million in grant funding to improve student achievement, success and completion; strengthen data collection and institutional research capacity by “Leveraging the FMCC Difference to Drive an Engaged and Data-Driven Culture.”

SUNY Westchester Community College is the recipient of a Title V Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions grant from the United States Department of Education. The Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program provides grants to Hispanic Serving Institutions to expand educational opportunities for and improve the attainment of Hispanic students. The college will utilize the $2.9 million in grant funding to expand enrollment in its Viking ROADS program and implement “Welcome, Continue and Complete” workshops and outreach to increase retention, completion and transfer of Hispanic and low-income students.