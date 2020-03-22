4 temporary hospital sites to be constructed in NYS during coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – On March 22, Governor Cuomo accepted the recommendation of the Army Corps of Engineers for four temporary hospital sites in New York State in an effort to address capacity issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor visited sites yesterday and New York State is ready for the Army Corps of Engineers to begin construction immediately. The four sites include the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and locations at SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Old Westbury and the Westchester Convention Center.

Hospitals at the SUNY campus sites will be constructed indoors with outdoor tent support and the dormitories on the campuses will be used for healthcare staff to stay while working at the sites.

Governor Cuomo also announced that FEMA will erect four additional federal hospital facilities within the Javits Center, in addition to the temporary hospital to be constructed by the Army Corps. Each hospital will have 250 beds and will be fully equipped and staffed by the federal government.

The Governor confirmed 4,812 additional cases of novel coronavirus on March 22, bringing the statewide total to 15,168 confirmed cases in New York State.

“To get through this crisis we need to be sure our hospitals and healthcare system have the equipment, facilities and staff they need to treat patients and save lives, and we also need to make sure that New Yorkers whose lives have been turned upside down by the virus are getting financial relief to help cope with this crisis,” Governor Cuomo said.

