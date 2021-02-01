4 things to do if stranded in a blizzard

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Snow storm 2021 is already hitting much of the North East as has been predicted to bring up to two feet of snow.

As this weather is expected to continue throughout the next few days, hazardous driving conditions may occur.

The American Red Cross provided four essential tips to remember if you become stranded in a blizzard. These include:

1. Stay in your car and wait for help

2. Hang a bright cloth on your radio antenna

3. Run the engine 10 minutes each hour with the heater on

4. Keep the exhaust pipe clear of snow and slightly open a downwind window for vetilation

For more tips on winter emergency preparedness visit the Red Cross website or download the Red Cross Emergency App.