40 Fort Drum soldiers entering 14 day quarantine after returning from deployment

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Forty Fort Drum soldiers returning from a 9-month deployment to South Korea on Friday, will be placed under a 14 day quarantine. The quarantine order is part of a rapidly evolving, Army-wide, effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

South Korea is currently labeled as a COVID-19 Warning Level 3 country by the Center for Disease Control.

The soldiers, from the 59th Chemical Company, which is stationed on Fort Drum and reports to the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, will be quarantined in an empty barracks building while being monitored by healthcare professionals.

The 10th Sustainment Brigade will be supporting and monitoring the soldiers. Should any soldier show symptoms of COVID-19, they will immediately be moved into isolation and begin treatment.

With no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Fort Drum, and no present, necessary symptoms for testing, this is a precaution to ensure the safety of soldiers, families and civilians on Fort Drum and in the surrounding areas.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.