40 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID-19 Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

According to Public Health, Thursday also marked the fifth consecutive day with no COVID-19 fatalities.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

64,724 total tests

5,425 positive results

4.1% positive, 14-day average

5,048 individuals recovered

491 individuals in mandatory quarantine

246 individuals in precautionary quarantine

279 individuals in mandatory isolation

17 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

Updated CDC quarantine guidance for vaccinated individuals

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.