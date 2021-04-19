40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County since Friday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors at Kyoto University Hospital said Thursday, April 8, 2021, they have successfully performed the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the COVID-19.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since Friday April 16, St. Lawrence County has recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases.

This was confirmed in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health which reported seven new cases on Monday and 33 over the weekend. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,022 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the positive cases seven remain hospitalized, 130 active and 6,797 have been released from isolation.

Additionally, 95 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 18, 293,479 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: