$40M allocated to assist in stopping growing coronavirus problem in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The second case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in New York State. The patient is a 50-year-old man who hadn’t traveled to any restricted or high impact zones of the virus.

A $40 million emergency management authorization for New York State’s response to the coronavirus was signed by Governor Cuomo today, allowing the State to hire additional staff and purchase equipment to assist in stopping the rapidly growing problem.

“As the situation with the novel coronavirus continues to evolve, I want the people of New York State to know that their government is doing everything possible to confront and contain it,” Governor Cuomo said.

New York State has instituted new cleaning protocols for schools and public transportation since the announcement of the first coronavirus case in the state, to assist in preventing the spread of the virus

There is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus, but there are routine preventative actions you can take to prevent the spread of the virus, such as:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and may have traveled to areas of concern or have been in contact with somebody who has traveled to these areas should call ahead to their healthcare provider before presenting for treatment.

