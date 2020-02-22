New York State awarded $40M to strengthen early childhood care, education programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York has been awarded a $40.2 million federal grant to coordinate and strengthen the State’s early childhood system, Governor Cuomo announced on Friday.

The Preschool Development Birth Through Five grant will help support and continue the progress made to enhance the early childhood workforce and expand access to high-quality early care and education programs by sharing best practices and engaging parents as leaders.

“New York is committed to creating opportunities for every child to reach their fullest potential by providing our youth with the highest quality of childcare, health care and education,” Governor Cuomo said. “Strong collaboration among early childhood programs is critical and this funding will further support our efforts to put our youngest New Yorkers on a path to success.”

“I know how important it is to have access to affordable, high-quality child care to help ensure the development and success of our young people,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Co-Chair of the NYS Child Care Availability Task Force said. “This significant federal grant, secured thanks to our strong state and federal partnerships, will enable enhanced coordination and strengthen educational programs and workforce development in the early child care system across the state. The funding builds on our efforts to find innovative solutions to increase child care services and make sure working families have the resources they need for success now and in the future.”

The work will complement the Task Force’s goals of decreasing child care deserts and working with families to assess and meet their early child care and education needs.

