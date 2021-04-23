41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

This was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County Public Health which also reported 25 new recoveries and a decrease in three hospitalizations.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

97,672 total tests

6,459 positive results

2.1% positive, 14-day average

6,205 individuals recovered

297 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individuals in precautionary quarantine

163 individuals in mandatory isolation

6 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

1 assisted living cases

84 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.