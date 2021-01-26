42 St. Lawrence County residents remain hospitalized as COVID-19 cases increase by 64 Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase COVID-19 cases.

St. Lawrence County confirmed on 64 residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. There have been a total of 4,513 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases, 3,281 cases have been released from isolation, 1,168 remain active and 42 are currently hospitalized. There have been 64 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 24 there have been 173,779 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: