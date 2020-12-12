45 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
As of December 11 there have been a total of 36,595 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,220 positive results
- 957 individuals recovered
- 1,203 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 474 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 249 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 8 hospitalizations
- 6 COVID-19 related deaths
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- 14-year-old Kansas girl shoots world record-breaking buck
- Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit to overturn election results
- Syracuse women’s basketball game against Binghamton Sunday cancelled due to COVID-19
- ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris faces additional child pornography, sex abuse charges
- Protest erupts after Oklahoma police shoot, kill homeless man allegedly armed with knife
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.