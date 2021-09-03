450 St. Lawrence County residents in isolation with COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several hundred St. Lawrence County residents remain in mandatory isolation with the coronavirus.

As confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health, 113 new cases of the coronavirus were identified on Thursday, September 2. There are now 450 active cases of the virus in the county.

Additionally, 20 residents are now hospitalized which is an increase of two in 24 hours. The County’s positivity rate now stands at 4.33%.

Since the start of the pandemic 99 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus. There have also been 8,720 confirmed cases.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission of the coronavirus. This is confirmed by recent data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention which logged the county as having 310.01 cases per 100,000 residents on September 1.

Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging all residents to wear a mask indoors or while in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Those who are unvaccinated remain required to wear a mask.