ROOT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two women were arrested following an extensive animal abuse investigation.

According to New York State Police, on April 15 Troopers executed a search warrant at a residence in the town of Root and seized five cats and a dog. This was following an investigation that followed the voluntary surrender of 43 cats that were previously on the same property.

State Police said that the animals were turned over to an animal rescue organization and five of the cats that were surrendered were in need of obvious veterinary care.

As a result, State Police in Fonda arrested 44-year-old Kelly J. Simpson and 19-year-old Cassandra J. Simpson, both of the town of Root.

Both women were charged with five counts of Section 353 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, Torturing or Injuring Animals/ Failure to Provide Sustenance, which is labeled as a class A misdemeanor.

They were taken into custody at their residence and processed at State Police Fonda and issued appearance tickets for Root Town Court on April 18, 2021.

This case remains under investigation as the condition of the animals is evaluated.