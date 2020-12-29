47 new COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County, 26 hospitalized

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed an uptick in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
On December 29, SLCPH reported 47 new cases of COVID-19.
There have been 2,191 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 471 of which are currently active.
Of the total number of positive cases, 1,680 cases have been released from isolation and 26 are currently hospitalized. There have been 40 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of December 27 there have been 140,932 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
