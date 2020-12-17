48 new COVID-19 cases, additional death reported in St. Lawrence County on Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed an uptick in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

There were 48 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the County on Thursday December 17, 2020.

There have been 1,626 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 403 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 1,194 cases have been released from isolation and 21 are currently hospitalized. There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of December 15 there have been 134,345 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

