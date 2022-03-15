ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases increased in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed in a daily report on March 15 that 49 residents tested positive for the virus since the last report. This increased active cases to 212.

At the time of the report, there were seven COVID-19 hospitalizations, four of which were admitted for COVID-19, and three were admitted for other reasons but were found to have COVID-19 later on. One COVID-19 patient also remained in an intensive care unit with complications.

No COVID-related deaths were confirmed on March 15. However, since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed 181 individuals in St. Lawrence County.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 3.2%, its COVID-19 community level was 7.8% and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds at 1.6%. These rates kept the county’s COVID-19 community level classified as “low.”

Because of this “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.