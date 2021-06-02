49 tickets issued for underage drinking on state land in Jefferson County

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the Memorial Day Weekend, local and state law enforcement worked to deter large underage drinking parties on New York State lands.

Specifically on Saturday, May 29, authorities responded to a large gathering at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area in the Town of Pamelia.

According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, approximately 150 peoples with 60 vehicles were in attendance at the gathering and there was a large fire.

DEC Forest Ranger Thomas, ECO Rockefeller and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies issued 49 tickets at the gathering.

Authorities reported that multiple parties were tasked with cleaning up the area and extinguishing the fire.

The scene was cleared by 4 a.m. on May 30, 2021.