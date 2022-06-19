HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Hammond Historical Museum will be hosting its 4th annual Scottish Festival this summer.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on July 9 and celebrates the first Scottish settlers in Hammond. The event will feature a 5K Kilt Run or Walk, a baking contest, music, other competitions, and more. Those interested in participating in the Kilt Run should register by June 30.

Throughout the day there will be a “Battle of the Ages” Highland games competition on the athletics field. The competition will take place between athletes who are younger than 40 and those who are over 40, who will compete in events like the caber toss and Scottish hammers.

There will also be Celtic music groups and Scottish dancers providing entertainment under the Big Tent. Clan representatives will also be present and attendees will be able to find unique items from craft vendors and interact with authentic weaving and blacksmithing demonstrators.

Additionally, there will be a Scottish photo booth, a kids’ castle obstacle course, and a small petting zoo. The entrance fee for the event is $5 per person and $20 for a family of four or more. More information about the festival can be found on the Hammond Historical Museum website.