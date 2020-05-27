5-27-20: Muggy evening, temperatures in the 60s overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening will be muggy. Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight.

We’ll wake up tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Rain showers are expected in the afternoon.

The North Country will see thunderstorms on Friday. The high will be around 78 degrees.

We’ll have a dry weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday, lasting through at least Wednesday. Rain showers are expected on Wednesday.

