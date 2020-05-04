5-4-20: Sunny day tomorrow, but temperatures remain in the 40s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We’ll have clear skies overnight with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures only reach a high in the upper 40s tomorrow, but the day will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping into the 40s on Friday and staying that way through the weekend.

There is a chance for snow and rain on Friday, followed by more snow on Saturday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.