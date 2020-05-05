5-5-20: Cold tonight, cloudy and warmer tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures drop into the 30s overnight tonight.
Tomorrow will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.
We’ll have a couple passing rain showers on Thursday and temperatures will remain in the 50s.
Temperatures cool down into the 40s for Friday and stay that way through Sunday. There is the possibility of accumulating snow on Friday night and into Saturday morning.
