5-7-20: Rain this evening will clear up overnight before returning tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We will see rain showers this evening that will clear up overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Temperatures will be in the 40s tomorrow. More rain is on the way tomorrow night, lasting in Saturday. Some areas in the North Country may see snow showers.

Sunday will be dry and cold with highs in the 40s. The weather remains that way through Tuesday, before warming up into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

