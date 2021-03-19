5 COVID-19 cases remain active in Akwesasne, no residents hospitalized

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Five COVID-19 cases remain active in Akwesasne under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center reported that two residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. There have been 273 cases reported under the Tribe’s jurisdiction since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

8,580 total tests

273 positive results

269 individuals recovered

5 active cases

4 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

3 COVID-19 related death

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.