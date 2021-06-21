5 Jefferson Community College faculty, staff earn SUNY Chancellor’s Awards

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College announced on Monday that five of its faculty and staff have received statewide awards.

These five staff and faculty were recipients of the 2021 State University of New York Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.

According to JCC Adjunct Instructor of Mathematics Marc M. Davis received the Chancellor’s Award for Adjunct Teaching; Assistant Professor of Geology Christina Ebey received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching; Secretary Gail A. Patrick received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service; Assistant Professor of English Christine D. Pristash received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service; and Director of Access and Opportunity Programs Gabrielle M Thompson received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.

The college provided a short biography on all awards recipients that are featured below:

Marc M. Davis

Marc Davis began teaching mathematics as an adjunct instructor at JCC in 1999 and has faithfully taught two to three courses each semester ever since, oftentimes teaching during summer and winter sessions as well. A devoted adjunct instructor, Davis holds optional office hours regularly to avail himself to students, and volunteers his time to tutor students on campus and continued to serve students during the Covid-19 pandemic with individual tutor Zoom meetings. A veteran himself, Davis works with veteran students and serves as the advisor of the JCC Veterans Club. He continuously strives to make mathematics applicable to current events, most recently using the Covid-19 pandemic to teach percent change to students. Additionally, he relies on his mathematics colleagues for advice and recommendations on how to serve students best. Davis is truly one-of-a-kind and is the epitome of a selfless adjunct instructor who goes out his way to meet the needs of students. Jefferson Community College

Dr. Christina Ebey

Dr. Christine Ebey joined the full-time faculty at JCC in 2013 and achieved the rank of assistant professor in 2016 serving as the College’s only geology faculty member. Ebey stays current in her field, attending conferences including the Paleontological Research Institute, the College’s Summer Institute and the League for Innovation Conference. Her work has been published in several scientific journals. She served as Honors Program coordinator, liaison for adjunct instructors in the College’s EDGE concurrent enrollment program, and volunteers her time at the College’s annual Super Science Saturday event. Additionally, she is the advisor of the JCC Gamers Club and serves on the JCC EverGREEN Committee and Campus Life Committee. Jefferson Community College

Gail A. Patrick

Gail Patrick joined Jefferson’s classified staff in 1995 in the admissions office and has served in this role her entire 27-year tenure. Resilient to change, dedicated to student service, and an effective communicator, Patrick played an integral role in the process of merging offices to establish Enrollment Services and streamline the admissions process. Continuously demonstrating top notch professionalism and superior service to students and colleagues alike, Patrick’s knowledge of college admissions requirements and processes have been pivotal in the integration of customer relationship management software and keeping the admissions process moving smoothly. Jefferson Community College

Dr. Christine D. Pristash

Dr. Christine Pristash joined the full-time English faculty at Jefferson in 2012 and earned the rank of assistant professor in 2016. Committed to learning about the College, Pristash has served on nearly every campus governance committee and provides leadership as chair of the Academic Standards Committee and co-parliamentarian for the College’s Senate. Most notable is her work on Starfish integration and Guided Pathways, two initiatives directly focused on student success. She served as the liaison for the Starfish roll-out and trained colleagues to use the software. She serves as co-chair of the Guided Pathways Steering Committee. Additionally, she is the advisor of the JCC Theater Club, editor-in-chief of the Black River Review and assists with the North Country Writer’s Festival.

Gabrielle M. Thompson

Gabrielle Thompson began her career at JCC in 2011. During her 10-year tenure, she has a proven track record of outstanding service to students and is a staunch advocate for first-generation students (neither parent nor guardian hold a bachelor’s degree), and students disadvantaged academically, economically and historically marginalized. She has written and secured many grants to sustain access and opportunity programs – Collegiate Science & Technology Entry Program (CSTEP), Watertown Liberty Partnership, and TRiO Support Services. Under her leadership, JCC offers an outstanding Summer Bridge program and intensive “jump start” program for Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) students. In 2019, she was selected as an Engaging Excellence in Equity Fellow by the Office of Community College Research and Leadership, a testimony to her commitment and dedication to serving under-represented students. Additionally, Thompson worked to address food insecurity concerns of JCC students and is credited with taking the College’s Food Pantry to new heights, including development of a partnership distribution with the Food Bank of Central New York, held during the Covid-19 pandemic. She serves on numerous College committees, boards, and task forces. Lastly, she is a certified trainer for the Bridges Out of Poverty program.

The SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence recognize “extraordinary” achievement and encourages the continuation of excellence.