LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five residents from Lewis County have been arrested following ongoing methamphetamine investigations.

According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, this includes Port Leyden residents 32-year-old Lucas W. Dafoe, 20-year-old Paul D. Dafoe Jr., 31-year-old Ashley M. Galarneau, 38-year-old Travis B. Weber, and Lowville man Tyler J. Moroughan.

These individuals were served Lewis County Court Sealed Indictment Arrest Warrants on August 10 in connection to meth investigations. All charges are listed below each suspect.

Lucas W. Dafoe

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, 5th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 5th Degree

Paul D. Dafoe Jr.

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, 5th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 5th degree

Ashley M. Galarneau

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, 5th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 5th Degree

Tyler H. Moroughan

Two counts: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 5th Degree

Two counts: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree

Travis B. Weber

Two counts: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, 5th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th Degree

According to the Drug Task Force, Weber was served additional charges because he was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and bass knuckles when arrested.

All five suspects were processed by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned before Lewis County Court Judge Daniel R. King and was required to release all pending further court action due to bail reform.