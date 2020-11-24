5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Akwesasne on Monday, 15 remain active

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe COVID-19 Report (WWTI)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne.

The EOC reported five new cases in Akwesasne on Monday with the total number of active cases being 15.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

  • 4,087 total tests
  • 69 positive results
  • 27 individuals recovered
  • 15 active cases
  • 2 hospitalization
  • 0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Those who believe they were present at this business are asked to monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Additional protective measures being taken by the Tribe Council and Emergency Operations Center to contain the outbreak include:

  • No social gatherings in uncontrolled environments
  • 30-day pause on in-home wakes
  • Outdoor gatherings limited to 25 people
  • COVID-19 capacity levels in businesses
  • Tribal facilities closed to the public starting November 9, 2020

Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

  • Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
  • Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment

