5 North Country EMS providers return home from Westchester County, enter 72 hour isolation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The five EMS Providers from the Carthage Area Rescue Squad and Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service have returned home safely to the North Country after being deployed to Westchester County during the coronavirus pandemic.

All five are voluntarily entering into a 72 hour self-isolation to provide additional reassurance to the public.

While deployed, crews that had contact with known or suspected COVID-19 patients were provided with the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and remained outside of the immediate contact area to keep potential exposure to an absolute minimum.

Should any potential symptoms develop during the isolation period, Jefferson County Public Health will immediately begin testing and take appropriate precautions consistent with CDC Guidelines to ensure that the public remains safe.

