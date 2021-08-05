5 tips to ensure a safe summer for you and your pet

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With temperatures increasing throughout the country, it is mightily important to make sure that pets are hydrated.

Freshpet’s Dr. Aziza Glass shared 5 tips that pet owners should look at to help keep their pets safe and hydrated during the summer months.

1. Choose food with high moisture content

Fresh pet food has a high moisture content, so using this will provide 30% of their daily water intake by diet. For comparison, dry food gives dogs less than 3% of their daily water intake.

2. Be careful in the sun with your dogs

Dogs, like humans can actually sunburned, especially if they have short light hair. Therefore, limiting their time in the sun is best.

3. Ensure the pavement is cool enough for animals to walk on

Be aware of the temperature of the pavement, and avoid mid-day walks because of the heat.

4. Put a dog house in the shade for it to remain as cool as possible

Make sure that dog houses are in the shade and elevated off the ground. Products like cooling pads and misting systems would be best also.

5. Make sure that the animal does not overheat

Watch out for signs of overheating, such as, excessive panting, disorientation and drooling.

If you suspect anything is wrong with your pet, call your veterinarian immediately or go to an animal hospital.