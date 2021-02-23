50 COVID-19 cases remain active in Akwesasne as 8 case are reported on Monday

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The total number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 50 in Akwesasne as the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe logged eight new cases on Monday.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operation Center also confirmed that one resident is also hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

7,811 total tests

221 positive results

171 individuals recovered

50 active cases

39 isolated or quarantined

1 hospitalization

3 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services also announced that the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, February 25. The clinic will be conducted on an appointment- only basis. Eligible individuals can call 518-333-0230 to schedule an appointment.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.