50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Jefferson County.

In a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County on Wednesday, officials confirmed 50 new cases among residents. This was after the county saw an increase of 174 cases and two COVID-19 deaths over the Columbus Day weekend.

With these new cases, there are now 458 residents in mandatory isolation and an additional 889 in mandatory quarantine. There are also 27 coronavirus hospitalizations in Jefferson County after this number increased by five on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 9,777 COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths in Jefferson County. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is now 6.2%.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission. Public Health recently reported high levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the City of Watertown and the Village of Carthage and West Carthage wastewaters.

Due to the high community transmission, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.