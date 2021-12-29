ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several hundred COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County as the New Year is only days away.

On December 29, Officials reported 142 new COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence County residents. This increased the number of active cases to 552, with 11 hospitalized.

Despite these new cases, the County’s seven-day positivity rate decreased again to 6.5%. Its vaccination rate has also increased to 58.2.%.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. It also remains in a State of Emergency.

Due to this designation and with the New Year’s holiday in mind, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging residents and visitors to take COVID-19 precautions in the next few weeks. This includes remaining home if sick, receiving an annual flu shot, wearing a mask in public spaces and washing hands regularly.

COVID-19 testing is recommended after traveling and before seeing family. Testing is being done across St. Lawrence County at urgent care offices, pharmacies and at various testing sites. All travelers, domestic and international should continue to follow all CDC travel requirements.

Several COVID vaccine clinics have also been scheduled into January. This includes clinics for first, second and booster shots. A full list of clinics can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.