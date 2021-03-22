50,000th COVID-19 shot at SUNY Potsdam state vaccination site given to alumna

From left: Spc. Joseph Nolan, New York Army National Guard (Yonkers, NY), Jessi Fullerton, LPN, vaccinator (Norfolk, NY), Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg, president, SUNY Potsdam (Potsdam, NY), Janey Richards ’73, retired educator and 50,000th dose recipient (Heuvelton, NY), Brynn Dickerson, data entry (Norfolk, NY), Cpl. Christopher Sikkens, New York Army National Guard (Potsdam, NY) and Jeff Green, pharmacist (Ogdensburg, NY).

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday the 50,000th COVID-19 vaccination was administered at the SUNY Potsdam Maxcy Hall Fieldhouse and the individual receiving the vaccine was a SUNY Potsdam alumna.

As SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg visited the site on the morning of March 19, she surprised Janey Richards ’73 with a gift following her COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

According to SUNY Potsdam, Richard is a retired educator from Heuvelton, New York. Richards and President Esterberg stood for a photo with members of the vaccination site healthcare team and the New York Army National Guard unit.

The SUNY Potsdam COVID-19 vaccination site officially opened in mid-January 2021 after working with the State University of New York, St. Lawrence Health System, St. Lawrence County Board of Health and New York State.

The site recently reported that its nurses are now administering approximately 2,000 vaccines per day.

The site has also previously recieved praise from SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras. His statements are featured below.

“SUNY Potsdam has been a leader in serving its community as a vaccination site, and today they have administered more than 50,000 doses of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. And now as New York State has opened up eligibility for more New Yorkers to receive their doses, we know that SUNY Potsdam will continue to rise to the occasion. I congratulate SUNY Potsdam President Kristin Esterberg and her team for reaching this milestone, and I thank them for all of their hard work in helping our state win the battle against COVID-19.”

More about COVID-19 vaccine appointments and eligibility at the SUNY Potsdam site can be found on the New York State website.