CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A $500,000 donation will be used to fund a new music project at St. Lawrence University.

According to St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris, the donation was made by an anonymous Laurentian. Additionally, a press release from the university stated that the gift was made in support of the St. Lawrence University Black Laurentian Initiative to promote a greater understanding and celebration of Black Americans.

The project is named after Ken Okoth who grew up in Nairobi, Kenya before moving to Canton and becoming a member of St. Lawrence’s Class of 2001. Okoth got involved in music at the university and was a member of the Singing Saints and Laurentian Singers, and later served on the St. Lawrence University Board of Trustees as a McCurdy-Sprague Trustee.

Okoth was also widely recognized as a visionary leader of his Nairobi community of Kibera and country as an elected member of the Kenyan Parliament. He passed away in July 2019 after losing a battle with cancer.

While visiting St. Lawrence University’s Kenya Semester Program President Morris said the university was honored to name the project Ken Okoth ’01 Black American Music Project in honor of the late Okoth.

“This gift is a wonderful way to support the goals of the Black Laurentian Initiative, celebrate the important role of Black music in our cultural heritage and history, and honor the memory and impact of a beloved member of our community,” Morris said.

The project bearing his name will highlight Black music history, both styles, such as the blues and jazz, and the individuals who wrote and performed, through visual displays, lectures and talks, seminars, and live performances. The program is expected to start in the fall of 2022.