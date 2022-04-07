NEW YORK (WWTI) — Teachers across New York state are being recognized for receiving their National Board Certification.

The New York State Education Department and New York State United Teachers today congratulated 51 teachers on the accomplishment on April 5. According to NYSED, the National Board Certification from the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards is the “gold standard” in the education profession.

NYSUT Executive Vice President Jolene T. DiBrango explained what the accomplishment stands for within the profession.

“To achieve National Board certification, these teachers haven’t just mastered their craft, they’ve built long-lasting bonds with students that both helps the next generation learn and inspires them to pursue lofty dreams,” DiBrango said. “Teaching makes a difference every day, and the accomplishments of these outstanding educators are a reminder of that fact.”

To receive the certification candidates typically spend 200 to 400 hours of their own time having their teaching assessed against standards through extensive performance-based assessments. This includes teaching portfolios, student work samples, videos of their lessons, and thorough analysis and reflection of the candidate’s teaching and student learning.

The process also involves written exercises that probe the depth of the candidate’s subject area knowledge and their understanding of how to teach those subjects. Throughout New York, there are 2,224 National Board Certified Teachers.

The 51 teachers were celebrated during a virtual recognition ceremony on April 5 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring remarks from DiBrango, Chancellor Young, Regent Roger Tilles, Commissioner Rosa, National Board of Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) President and CEO Peggy Brookins, and NBPTS Board of Directors member and NBCT José Vilson.